Truist Financial Lowers Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $30.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:RRC opened at $35.03 on Friday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

