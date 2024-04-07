Trust Point Inc. Buys New Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.20.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total transaction of $58,455.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,981. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $365,115.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,373.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,677 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Price Performance

Primerica stock opened at $246.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.06. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $167.63 and a one year high of $256.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.04.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.64 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.