Trust Point Inc. Buys Shares of 4,869 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Stock Down 2.8 %

NGG stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,201.67.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

