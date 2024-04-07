Trust Point Inc. Makes New $280,000 Investment in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Reliance by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,886,000 after buying an additional 815,429 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at $82,101,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at $78,366,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Reliance by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Reliance by 121.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Reliance Price Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $340.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $341.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.28 and a 200 day moving average of $285.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,592.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,996 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

