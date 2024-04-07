Trust Point Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $545.87 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

