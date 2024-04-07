TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $105.23

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.23 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 103.60 ($1.30). TwentyFour Income shares last traded at GBX 104.60 ($1.31), with a volume of 646,044 shares traded.

TwentyFour Income Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £782.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,486.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.48.

TwentyFour Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. TwentyFour Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33,333.33%.

TwentyFour Income Company Profile

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

