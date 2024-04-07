UBS Group Boosts Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $25.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,727 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,016 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,109 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.