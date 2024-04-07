UBS Group Increases Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target to $63.00

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.73% from the company’s current price.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Primoris Services stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $362,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $812,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,635,981.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $362,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,040,125. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 125.9% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 56,060 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at about $4,091,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 17.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 14.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 282,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 35,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Primoris Services by 17.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 524,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after buying an additional 78,922 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

