UBS Group Increases RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $122.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Shares of RPM opened at $112.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.88. RPM International has a 52 week low of $78.52 and a 52 week high of $120.74.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. RPM International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,547. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 1,735.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of RPM International by 274.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

