UBS Group Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $375.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $274.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.80.

SPOT stock opened at $310.31 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $313.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.74.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 77,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

