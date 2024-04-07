Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.40

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and traded as low as $2.11. Ucommune International shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 8,253 shares.

Ucommune International Trading Down 6.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ucommune International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ucommune International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 118,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.55% of Ucommune International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

