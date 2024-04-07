UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 1,997 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 109,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 197,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 43,003 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 504,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $702.11 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

