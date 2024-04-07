UMB Bank n.a. Buys New Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth F. Owen purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,555.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WES opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.83.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

