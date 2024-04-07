UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,819 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $53,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 49,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $367.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

