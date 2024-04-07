UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,355,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 622 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 466 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,594.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,549.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1,454.25. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $945.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1,651.73.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,774.83.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

