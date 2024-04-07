UMB Bank n.a. Makes New Investment in SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING)

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 18.35% of SinglePoint as of its most recent SEC filing.

SinglePoint Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SING opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73,248.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.41. SinglePoint Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

