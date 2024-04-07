UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 106 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 216.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $948.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $898.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.55. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.19 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $865.23.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

