UMB Bank n.a. Takes $55,000 Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NU by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter worth about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter worth about $12,675,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NU. UBS Group boosted their target price on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of NU stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

