United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRKS

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRKS opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.81. United Parks & Resorts has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $61.30.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.45 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 72.46% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $256,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron Surrett sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $256,691.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,165 shares of company stock valued at $367,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.