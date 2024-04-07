United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $56.70 on Thursday. United Parks & Resorts has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $61.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.81.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 72.46% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Byron Surrett sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $256,691.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,306 shares in the company, valued at $772,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Byron Surrett sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $256,691.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,306 shares in the company, valued at $772,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,165 shares of company stock worth $367,057 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

