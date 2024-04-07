Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Holdings Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 2.0 %

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.