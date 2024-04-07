Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $179.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.13. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

