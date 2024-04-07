Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 5,289 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,767,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.32% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $68,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,315,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,543,000 after purchasing an additional 52,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 45,796 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,851 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after buying an additional 203,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,581,000 after buying an additional 83,664 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KREF opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $676.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.96. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 361.75, a current ratio of 361.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -128.21%.

Insider Activity at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,203.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

See Also

