Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 7,572 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.51% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $74,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 77.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of JBSS opened at $103.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.95 and a 200 day moving average of $100.63. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.02 and a twelve month high of $127.26.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $291.22 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.78%.

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.