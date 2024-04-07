Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,294,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.50% of Alkami Technology worth $78,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 113,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 77,750 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 780,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $1,197,627.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,258.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 33,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $792,458.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,198,248.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,627.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,258.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,864 in the last three months. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $71.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALKT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

