Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 129,005 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,881,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.50% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $74,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

BKD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.95 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $6.77 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $754.48 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 44.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

