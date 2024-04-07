Vanguard Group Inc. Has $66.69 Million Stock Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,933,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 448,671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.97% of LendingClub worth $66,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub by 526.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,884,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after buying an additional 1,583,882 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in LendingClub by 173.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,160,000 after buying an additional 1,420,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 905,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,635,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 641,000 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,255,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 494,294 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LC stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

