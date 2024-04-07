Vanguard Group Inc. Has $69.01 Million Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,427,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.87% of Open Lending worth $69,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Open Lending by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,501,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Open Lending from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.07.

Open Lending Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $653.82 million, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 14.08 and a current ratio of 14.08.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

