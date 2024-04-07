Vanguard Group Inc. Has $69.84 Million Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.94% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $69,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. CWM LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,615.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Get Our Latest Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $62.90 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.