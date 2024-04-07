Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,860,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.85% of Everi worth $77,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Everi by 36.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,896,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,294,000 after acquiring an additional 772,860 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Everi by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter valued at $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Everi by 26.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Everi by 576.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 59,640 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $774.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.05.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). Everi had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Everi’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

