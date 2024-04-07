Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 114,629 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,319,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.60% of Vital Energy worth $73,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 13.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the third quarter worth $724,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the third quarter worth $3,067,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 45.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,796,000 after buying an additional 197,472 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VTLE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.22.

Vital Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of VTLE opened at $56.78 on Friday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $62.87. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.