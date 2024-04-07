Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,716,929 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,864,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.33% of Coeur Mining worth $70,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 12.2 %

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $4.87 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

