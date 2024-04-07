Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 48,885 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,736,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.41% of Life Time Group worth $72,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Life Time Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LTH stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.43%. Life Time Group’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $147,369.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,700.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $147,369.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,700.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LTH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Life Time Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

