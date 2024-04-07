Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 48,885 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,736,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.41% of Life Time Group worth $72,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Life Time Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.
Life Time Group Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of LTH stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.74.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $147,369.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,700.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $147,369.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,700.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LTH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Life Time Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.
Life Time Group Company Profile
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
