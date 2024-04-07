Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $518.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $516.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.59. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $368.39 and a 1 year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

