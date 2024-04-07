Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIGI. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,646,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.80. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.