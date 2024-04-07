Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lowered by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.3% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $85,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $257.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.