Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 15,744 Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DJD. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 91,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DJD stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55.

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

