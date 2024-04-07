Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 382 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 908.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $15,391,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $869,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $144.44 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.27.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

