Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in International Paper by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $287,770. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $38.66 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

