Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

