Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $527.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.89. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.13 and a 52 week high of $530.70. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,515,664 shares of company stock valued at $712,126,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.38.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

