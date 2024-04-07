Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $1,403,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,857,000 after acquiring an additional 191,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.94.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $252.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.86.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

