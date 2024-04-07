Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Guess? as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GES. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 134.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after buying an additional 824,836 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Guess? by 147.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,378,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,828,000 after purchasing an additional 822,089 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Guess? by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 717,977 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess? in the third quarter valued at $13,335,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Guess? by 82.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 453,565 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guess? has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of GES opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

