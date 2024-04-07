Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $48,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

NYSE:UTF opened at $23.32 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

