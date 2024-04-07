Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000.

Shares of GBAB opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $17.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

