Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $669,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $17.93 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 4.35.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Permian Resources news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $283,987,297.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,056,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,963,645.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

