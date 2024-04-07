Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,319,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,781,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,890,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CXT opened at $57.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93. Crane NXT, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

