Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,582,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,535 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SCHX opened at $61.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.