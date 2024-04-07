Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 113 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $116.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $118.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

