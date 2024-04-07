Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,845 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10,450.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 83,706 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,445,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $105.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

